EU announces 125 million euros of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in 2024

2023-12-08 | 12:39
EU announces 125 million euros of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in 2024
EU announces 125 million euros of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in 2024

The European Commission announced on Friday that it will offer initial aid of 125 million euros (134 million dollars) to Palestinians in 2024.

The European Commission added that these funds will be used to support relief organizations in both Gaza and the West Bank, which Israel occupies.

"With each passing day, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens... As a result, the Commission has rapidly mobilized a large set of emergency response tools,” the European Commission said in a statement.

“With the organization of 30 flights carrying relief supplies in total, a thousand tons of aid have already been sent to those in need in Gaza,” it added.

Reuters

