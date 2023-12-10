News
Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea collision
World News
2023-12-10 | 08:47
Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea collision
The Philippines and China traded accusations on Sunday over a collision of their vessels near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea as tensions over claims in the vital waterway escalate.
The Philippines coast guard accused China of firing water cannons and ramming resupply vessels and a coast guard ship, causing "serious engine damage" to one, while China's coast guard said the Philippines vessel intentionally rammed its ship.
Reuters
Philippines
China
Trade
Accusations
