Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea collision

2023-12-10 | 08:47
Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea collision
Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea collision

The Philippines and China traded accusations on Sunday over a collision of their vessels near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea as tensions over claims in the vital waterway escalate.

The Philippines coast guard accused China of firing water cannons and ramming resupply vessels and a coast guard ship, causing "serious engine damage" to one, while China's coast guard said the Philippines vessel intentionally rammed its ship.

Reuters 
 

