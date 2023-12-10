News
Russia calls for international monitoring mission in Gaza
World News
2023-12-10 | 13:09
Russia calls for international monitoring mission in Gaza
Russia on Sunday called for an international monitoring mission to go to Gaza to assess the humanitarian situation, and said it was unacceptable for Israel to use Hamas' Oct. 7 attack as justification for punishing the Palestinian people.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Russian
Gaza
Next
Severe weather claims six lives in southeastern United States
Humanitarian concerns: Arab nations condemn US veto on UN Gaza Resolution calling for ceasefire
Previous
