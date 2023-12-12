News
Biden: Israel 'starting to lose support' over indiscriminate bombing of Gaza
World News
2023-12-12 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden: Israel 'starting to lose support' over indiscriminate bombing of Gaza
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Israel is starting to lose the support of the international community with its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians.
During a fundraising event for his election campaign in Washington, he added, "They are starting to lose support."
Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change his hardline government.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Joe Biden
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Gaza
Washington
