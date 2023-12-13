Von Der Leyen supports imposing sanctions on ‘extremist' Israeli settlers in the West Bank

On Wednesday, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that she "supports" imposing sanctions on "extremists" among Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.



She condemned in front of the European Parliament the "escalation" of violence perpetrated by them, considering it a threat to the stability of the region.



Von der Leyen said in Strasbourg, "The escalating violence carried out by settlers causes immense suffering to the Palestinians. This jeopardizes the prospects of a lasting peace and could exacerbate regional instability. For this reason, I support imposing sanctions on individuals involved in attacks in the West Bank."



Von der Leyen's statements come after the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, announced on Monday that he would propose sanctions on extremists among West Bank settlers.



These measures require consensus from the 27 EU member states, but there are divisions within the bloc.



However, Borrell stated, "There was no consensus."



The European Union's move follows the United States' announcement last week that it would deny visas to settlers behind a wave of violence in the West Bank.



AFP