Israel says Denmark uncovered Hamas plan on European soil

2023-12-14 | 10:06
Israel says Denmark uncovered Hamas plan on European soil

Israel announced on Thursday that seven individuals arrested by the Danish Security and Intelligence Service were charged with planning an attack on civilians, indicating that those detained were working "on behalf of" the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

A statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quoted the Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad) as saying that Danish services uncovered "the infrastructure of Hamas on European soil."

Reuters
 

