Indonesia state power firm PLN signs 14 clean energy deals during COP28

2023-12-15 | 08:40
High views
Indonesia's state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) said on Friday it had signed 14 agreements with various institutions during the COP28 climate summit to transition to cleaner energy.

The agreements cover plans to develop renewable energy ecosystems, shut down coal power plants ahead of schedule and provide worker training programs, PLN said in a statement.

A deal with France's Hydrogen de France calls for developing a hydrogen fuel cell hybrid power plant in Indonesia, PLN said.


Reuters 
 

