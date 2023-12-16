Russia plans to test launch seven intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024

The Russian news agency Interfax quoted Sergei Karakayev, the commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces, as saying on Saturday that Moscow plans to test-launch seven intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024.



Interfax reported that Karakayev told the newspaper "Red Star," the official newspaper of the Russian army, that Russia provides the United States with notification at least 24 hours before these launch operations, and Washington deals with Moscow in the same manner.



Russia and the United States possess the world's two largest nuclear arsenals.



Reuters