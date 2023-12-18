News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
High-level meeting between China and North Korea coincides with missile launch tests
World News
2023-12-18 | 01:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
High-level meeting between China and North Korea coincides with missile launch tests
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held high-level talks with North Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister in Beijing on Monday, coinciding with Pyongyang's launch of a missile capable of reaching anywhere in the United States.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement quoting Wang during his meeting with North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho that China always views its relations with North Korea from a strategic and long-term perspective.
Wang stated that Beijing is prepared to enhance bilateral communication and coordination, as well as deepen exchanges and cooperation in various areas.
Wang and Pak exchanged views on "mutually interesting issues," details of which were not specified in the Chinese statement.
North Korea is officially China's only ally. Both countries, committed by a treaty signed in 1961, are obliged to take all necessary measures, including military ones, to assist each other in case of an attack or an attempted attack by a third party.
North Korea's missile launch on Monday followed the firing of a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday. Pyongyang condemned the United States for what it called a "prelude to nuclear war," including the arrival of a US nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea Sunday.
All North Korean activities related to ballistic missiles are prohibited under United Nations Security Council resolutions, although Pyongyang defends them as its sovereign right to self-defense.
The Chinese statement quoted Pak as saying that North Korea will continue to enhance cooperation with China "to protect common interests... (and) maintain peace and stability in the region."
Reuters
World News
China
Wang Yi
Talks
North Korea
Beijing
Pyongyang
Missile
United States
Next
Reports of possible explosion near ship off Yemen's coast
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-16
Delegation from North Korea visits China for talks
World News
2023-12-16
Delegation from North Korea visits China for talks
0
World News
01:31
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
World News
01:31
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
0
World News
2023-12-13
North Korea hosts Russia delegation for talks on economic cooperation
World News
2023-12-13
North Korea hosts Russia delegation for talks on economic cooperation
0
World News
2023-11-22
Uruguay, China upgrade level of ties with Uruguayan President’s visit to Beijing
World News
2023-11-22
Uruguay, China upgrade level of ties with Uruguayan President’s visit to Beijing
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:46
Reports of possible explosion near ship off Yemen's coast
World News
04:46
Reports of possible explosion near ship off Yemen's coast
0
World News
01:31
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
World News
01:31
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
0
World News
11:39
Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs Cross Border for Serbian Parliamentary Elections
World News
11:39
Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs Cross Border for Serbian Parliamentary Elections
0
World News
05:36
French FM: Red Sea shipping attacks 'cannot go unanswered'
World News
05:36
French FM: Red Sea shipping attacks 'cannot go unanswered'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-30
Intensifying clashes: Israel launches new phase of conflict in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-30
Intensifying clashes: Israel launches new phase of conflict in Gaza
0
Middle East News
04:12
Israel faces international condemnation amid Gaza conflict
Middle East News
04:12
Israel faces international condemnation amid Gaza conflict
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability
0
World News
01:31
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
World News
01:31
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
2
Lebanon News
10:36
Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:36
Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon
3
Middle East News
06:50
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
Middle East News
06:50
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
4
News Bulletin Reports
07:05
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
07:05
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:21
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
News Bulletin Reports
09:21
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
6
Press Highlights
01:03
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
Press Highlights
01:03
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
7
Press Highlights
00:30
Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge
Press Highlights
00:30
Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge
8
News Bulletin Reports
06:21
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
News Bulletin Reports
06:21
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More