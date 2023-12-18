High-level meeting between China and North Korea coincides with missile launch tests

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held high-level talks with North Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister in Beijing on Monday, coinciding with Pyongyang's launch of a missile capable of reaching anywhere in the United States.



The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement quoting Wang during his meeting with North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho that China always views its relations with North Korea from a strategic and long-term perspective.



Wang stated that Beijing is prepared to enhance bilateral communication and coordination, as well as deepen exchanges and cooperation in various areas.



Wang and Pak exchanged views on "mutually interesting issues," details of which were not specified in the Chinese statement.



North Korea is officially China's only ally. Both countries, committed by a treaty signed in 1961, are obliged to take all necessary measures, including military ones, to assist each other in case of an attack or an attempted attack by a third party.



North Korea's missile launch on Monday followed the firing of a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday. Pyongyang condemned the United States for what it called a "prelude to nuclear war," including the arrival of a US nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea Sunday.



All North Korean activities related to ballistic missiles are prohibited under United Nations Security Council resolutions, although Pyongyang defends them as its sovereign right to self-defense.



The Chinese statement quoted Pak as saying that North Korea will continue to enhance cooperation with China "to protect common interests... (and) maintain peace and stability in the region."



Reuters