Kremlin says it hopes for a new Putin-Trump summit

World News
17-11-2025 | 09:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says it hopes for a new Putin-Trump summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kremlin says it hopes for a new Putin-Trump summit

The Kremlin said on Monday that it hoped another summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could take place as soon as the necessary preparation had been completed.

Putin and Trump last met in August at a summit in Alaska, where they discussed a possible resolution to end the war in Ukraine.

Last month they announced plans for a summit in Budapest, but Trump cancelled it soon afterwards, saying that the timing did not feel right.

Asked if Moscow had missed an opportunity, and under what conditions a new Putin-Trump meeting might happen, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "We can hardly predict now when these conditions will arise. Although, of course, we are all interested in these conditions occurring sooner rather than later."

He said both sides agreed a summit required deep preparation in order to be productive.

"Therefore, as soon as this preparation is completed and the conditions for holding the summit are in place, we hope it will take place."


Reuters
 

World News

Kremlin

Russia

US

Putin

Trump

Summit

LBCI Next
South Korean military proposes talks with North to avoid border clashes
Ukraine agrees on gas imports from Greece: Zelensky
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-22

Russia says preparation for Putin-Trump summit still ongoing

LBCI
World News
2025-10-17

Kremlin says Putin-Trump summit may happen within two weeks, but there's a lot to do first

LBCI
World News
2025-10-22

Trump says he canceled Putin summit due to stalled negotiations

LBCI
World News
2025-10-20

Zelensky says ready to join Putin, Trump at Budapest summit if invited

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:54

Louvre gallery closing due to structural weakness: Museum

LBCI
World News
09:54

UN says 'regrets' death penalty ordered for Bangladesh former PM

LBCI
World News
09:16

South Korea pledges to phase out coal plants

LBCI
World News
06:55

Saudi crown prince visits US with security, AI and nuclear on the agenda

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:11

Kremlin says it hopes for a new Putin-Trump summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-24

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-14

Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Reduction of peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon has begun

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More