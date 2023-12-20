Kremlin: No basis for peace negotiations with Ukraine

2023-12-20 | 05:22
Kremlin: No basis for peace negotiations with Ukraine
Kremlin: No basis for peace negotiations with Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that there is currently no basis for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine due to the absence of any preconditions for conducting them. 

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, stated that Ukraine withdrew from the negotiation process in 2022 "at the insistence of Britain," preventing negotiations with Russia. 

Ukraine insists that peace will only be established based on Russia's withdrawal from the entire Ukrainian territory it has occupied since the beginning of the war in February 2022. 

Reuters 
 

