White House: Discussions on humanitarian truce in Gaza, hostage release 'very serious'

2023-12-20
White House: Discussions on humanitarian truce in Gaza, hostage release 'very serious'

The White House said on Wednesday that discussions regarding a humanitarian truce in Gaza and the release of hostages are “very serious,” adding that humanitarian aid has become possible to reach the Strip from Jordan.

Reuters
 

