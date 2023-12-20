News
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
World News
2023-12-20 | 15:45
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
France's Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced Nicolas Lerner's appointment as the new head of the Directorate-General for External Security, succeeding Bernard Emie, a seasoned diplomat.
The timing of this change is notable, particularly in light of Emie's recent involvement in efforts to deescalate tensions between Lebanon and Israel. Mere weeks ago, Emie engaged in discreet discussions during his visit to Beirut, meeting key officials away from the public eye.
Among his discussions were dialogues with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berry, representatives from Hezbollah, troop leader Joseph Aoun, and Elias Baissari, the acting director of General Security. Emie's objective centered on brokering an agreement to quell the ongoing border skirmishes between Lebanon and Israel.
Middle East News
2023-12-17
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-12-17
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:26
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Press Highlights
01:26
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Lebanon News
2023-12-19
Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus
Lebanon News
2023-12-19
Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus
World News
2023-12-19
France says to sanction some extremist Israeli settlers
World News
2023-12-19
France says to sanction some extremist Israeli settlers
Press Highlights
00:33
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Press Highlights
00:33
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
World News
11:01
White House: Discussions on humanitarian truce in Gaza, hostage release 'very serious'
World News
11:01
White House: Discussions on humanitarian truce in Gaza, hostage release 'very serious'
World News
10:49
Denmark to join US-led Red Sea navy force
World News
10:49
Denmark to join US-led Red Sea navy force
World News
10:20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
World News
10:20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
Lebanon News
2023-12-04
NNA: Outskirts in southern Lebanon subjected to Israeli artillery shelling
Lebanon News
2023-12-04
NNA: Outskirts in southern Lebanon subjected to Israeli artillery shelling
Middle East News
02:43
Israel and Hamas show signs of 'readiness' for a new truce
Middle East News
02:43
Israel and Hamas show signs of 'readiness' for a new truce
Middle East News
10:45
Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas
Middle East News
10:45
Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon Economy
03:30
In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent
Lebanon Economy
03:30
In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent
Lebanon Economy
07:35
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
Lebanon Economy
07:35
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
Lebanon News
11:51
US announces terrorism charges against a member of Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:51
US announces terrorism charges against a member of Hezbollah
World News
15:45
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
World News
15:45
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
World News
10:20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
World News
10:20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
Middle East News
02:43
Israel and Hamas show signs of 'readiness' for a new truce
Middle East News
02:43
Israel and Hamas show signs of 'readiness' for a new truce
Middle East News
10:45
Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas
Middle East News
10:45
Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
08:21
Bridging the gap: Proposals and challenges surrounding Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
08:21
Bridging the gap: Proposals and challenges surrounding Resolution 1701
