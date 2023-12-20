Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence

2023-12-20 | 15:45
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence

France's Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced Nicolas Lerner's appointment as the new head of the Directorate-General for External Security, succeeding Bernard Emie, a seasoned diplomat. 

The timing of this change is notable, particularly in light of Emie's recent involvement in efforts to deescalate tensions between Lebanon and Israel. Mere weeks ago, Emie engaged in discreet discussions during his visit to Beirut, meeting key officials away from the public eye. 

Among his discussions were dialogues with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berry, representatives from Hezbollah, troop leader Joseph Aoun, and Elias Baissari, the acting director of General Security. Emie's objective centered on brokering an agreement to quell the ongoing border skirmishes between Lebanon and Israel.
 

