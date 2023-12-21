The Washington Post, citing US official: Washington believes it is difficult to implement Security Council resolution without Israel’s cooperation

World News
2023-12-21 | 09:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The Washington Post, citing US official: Washington believes it is difficult to implement Security Council resolution without Israel’s cooperation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
The Washington Post, citing US official: Washington believes it is difficult to implement Security Council resolution without Israel’s cooperation

The Washington Post, citing a US official at the United Nations, stated that Washington believes it is difficult to implement any Security Council resolution without Israel’s cooperation.
 

Breaking Headlines

World News

Middle East News

US

United Nations

Washington

Security Council

Resolution

Israel

LBCI Next
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Mikati and cabinet members discuss Chief of Staff appointment in comprehensive Serail meeting

LBCI
World News
10:10

The US: There are concerns that trying to speed up Gaza aid may slow its arrival

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:10

The US: There are concerns that trying to speed up Gaza aid may slow its arrival

LBCI
World News
08:51

Russia: Military exercises by Japan, the US, and Australia pose potential security threat

LBCI
World News
08:47

Angola says it is leaving OPEC

LBCI
World News
06:53

Russia splashes $12 billion to keep aviation sector in the air

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:10

Geagea to Shea: Lebanon's success in facing a critical test

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-29

Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines

LBCI
World News
2023-12-19

David Cameron confirms British and French support for Ukraine ‘no matter how long it takes’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13

Demographic shifts: The Palestinian population in 'historical' Palestine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
15:45

Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Alarm sirens sounding in Tel Aviv, missiles launched from Gaza intercepted

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More