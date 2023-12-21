Macron considers Houthi attacks in Red Sea 'an unacceptable threat'

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron deemed the attacks carried out by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea "an unacceptable threat."



Addressing French military personnel deployed in Jordan, he expressed that in this region, crucial for global maritime transportation, the threat posed by the Houthis to navigation freedom is unacceptable.



He commended the "central role" played by the French Navy in recent days in confronting this threat.



AFP