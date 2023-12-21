Macron considers Houthi attacks in Red Sea 'an unacceptable threat'

World News
2023-12-21 | 14:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron considers Houthi attacks in Red Sea &#39;an unacceptable threat&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron considers Houthi attacks in Red Sea 'an unacceptable threat'

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron deemed the attacks carried out by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea "an unacceptable threat." 

Addressing French military personnel deployed in Jordan, he expressed that in this region, crucial for global maritime transportation, the threat posed by the Houthis to navigation freedom is unacceptable.  

He commended the "central role" played by the French Navy in recent days in confronting this threat. 

AFP   
 

World News

Middle East News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Attacks

Iran

Houthi

Red Sea

LBCI Next
US Gulf of Mexico oil auction is largest since 2015
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-19

Houthis: We may launch attacks in the Red Sea every 12 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-20

Greece advises vessels to avoid Yemeni waters after Red Sea attacks

LBCI
World News
2023-12-19

US launches Red Sea force as ships reroute to avoid attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-19

Houthi official: Any country taking action against Houthis in the Red Sea will have their ships targeted

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:50

US grants political asylum to widow of Saudi journalist Khashoggi

LBCI
World News
14:22

US confirms working on resolution in UN Security Council regarding Gaza war

LBCI
World News
13:24

Gunman kills at least 15 people in Prague university shooting

LBCI
World News
12:28

US labor market resilience keeps economy afloat as year ends

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Mikati and cabinet members discuss Chief of Staff appointment in comprehensive Serail meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-01

Gebran Bassil advocates administrative decentralization as Geagea criticizes opposition

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More