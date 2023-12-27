Danish and French shipping companies announce resuming passage through the Red Sea

French company "CMA CGM" announced that some of its ships have resumed crossing the Red Sea, while the Danish company "Maersk" intends to take the same step, according to the shipping companies' announcement on Wednesday.



This comes after the suspension due to Houthi attacks in Yemen, stemming from the conflict in Gaza.



The French company stated, "Some ships have crossed the Red Sea," and they plan to "gradually increase the passage of our ships through the Suez Canal," as mentioned in a message to their customers received by Agence France-Presse.



AFP