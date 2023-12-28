Ukraine says cargo ship hits mine in Black Sea, two people injured

Two people were injured as a result of a mine explosion on a commercial ship heading to Ukraine in the Black Sea (Border Guard).



Two individuals were wounded in a mine explosion on a commercial ship flying the Panamanian flag, which was heading to a Ukrainian port for loading grain, announced the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Thursday.



The Border Guard agency stated, "A maritime mine belonging to the enemy (Russian) exploded on a civilian ship flying the Panamanian flag in the Black Sea. The cargo ship was en route to a port on the Danube River for loading grain."



AFP