Iran rejects Western criticism of uranium enrichment increase

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday rejected criticism from France, Germany, Britain, and the United States regarding the increase in uranium enrichment, stating that it is part of its peaceful nuclear program.



Nasser Kanaani, the ministry's spokesperson, told official media, "Enrichment at a rate of 60 percent at Iranian enrichment facilities has always been and will remain consistent with the peaceful needs of the country and subject to full supervision by the International Atomic Energy Agency."



Reuters