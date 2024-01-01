Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning

A strong earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, with an initial magnitude of 7.6, leading to warnings of potentially devastating tsunami waves. Evacuation instructions were issued, and residents were advised to prepare for possible aftershocks.



The Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) reported that a one-meter tsunami wave hit areas along the western coast of the Sea of Japan, with expectations of a larger wave later on.



The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings regarding possible tsunami waves for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama.



Government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi stated in an emergency press conference that authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage and urged residents to prepare for possible further tremors.



Footage broadcasted by NHK showed buildings collapsing in Ishikawa, and the earthquake caused buildings to shake in the capital, Tokyo, on the opposite coast.



Hokuriku Electric Power Company reported power outages for over 36,000 homes in the prefectures of Ishikawa and Toyama.



The Nuclear Regulation Authority in Japan announced that no malfunctions were confirmed in nuclear power stations along the Sea of Japan, including five active reactors at the Ohi and Takahama plants operated by Kansai Electric Power Company in Fukui Prefecture.



The authority also noted that the Shika Power Station, owned by Hokuriku Electric Power Company in Ishikawa, the closest station to the earthquake's epicenter, had already shut down its reactors on Monday as part of routine inspection procedures, and no earthquake-related effects were detected.



A powerful earthquake and tsunami waves hit northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, causing the destruction of towns and a meltdown at nuclear reactors in Fukushima.



