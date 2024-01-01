Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning

World News
2024-01-01 | 05:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning

A strong earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, with an initial magnitude of 7.6, leading to warnings of potentially devastating tsunami waves. Evacuation instructions were issued, and residents were advised to prepare for possible aftershocks.

The Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) reported that a one-meter tsunami wave hit areas along the western coast of the Sea of Japan, with expectations of a larger wave later on.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings regarding possible tsunami waves for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama.

Government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi stated in an emergency press conference that authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage and urged residents to prepare for possible further tremors.

Footage broadcasted by NHK showed buildings collapsing in Ishikawa, and the earthquake caused buildings to shake in the capital, Tokyo, on the opposite coast.

Hokuriku Electric Power Company reported power outages for over 36,000 homes in the prefectures of Ishikawa and Toyama.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority in Japan announced that no malfunctions were confirmed in nuclear power stations along the Sea of Japan, including five active reactors at the Ohi and Takahama plants operated by Kansai Electric Power Company in Fukui Prefecture.

The authority also noted that the Shika Power Station, owned by Hokuriku Electric Power Company in Ishikawa, the closest station to the earthquake's epicenter, had already shut down its reactors on Monday as part of routine inspection procedures, and no earthquake-related effects were detected.

A powerful earthquake and tsunami waves hit northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, causing the destruction of towns and a meltdown at nuclear reactors in Fukushima.

Reuters

World News

Earthquake

Japan

Tsunami

Warning

Evacuation

Magnitude

Power Station

Electricity

LBCI Next
Russia issues tsunami warnings in the Far East
White House: Recent economic data shows ‘real momentum’ in 2024
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:33

Russia issues tsunami warnings in the Far East

LBCI
World News
10:10

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes West Java, Indonesia

LBCI
World News
2023-12-24

5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Chile

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-04

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits the sea, south Istanbul

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:38

Dutch police arrest over 200 in New Year's Eve riots

LBCI
World News
08:05

UK warns willing to take 'direct action' over Red Sea attacks

LBCI
World News
06:52

Ukraine says foiled 'record' number of drone attacks on New Year's Eve

LBCI
World News
05:33

Russia issues tsunami warnings in the Far East

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-31

Palestinian death toll in Gaza war rises to 21,822

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-19

Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee

LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More