Paris condemns 'provocative' statements by Israeli ministers on Palestinian 'emigration' from Gaza

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Wednesday the "provocative" statements made by two Israeli ministers calling for the "emigration" of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the reconstruction of settlements on this Palestinian land.



The ministry said in a statement that "France condemns the statements of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir," urging Israel to "refrain from such provocative statements considered irresponsible and fueling tensions."



Ben-Gvir called on Monday for the return of Jewish settlers to Gaza and "encouraging" Palestinians to emigrate, a day after a similar call by Minister Smotrich.



AFP