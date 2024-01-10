France's Macron and new PM Attal craft new government

World News
2024-01-10 | 04:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France&#39;s Macron and new PM Attal craft new government
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
France's Macron and new PM Attal craft new government

French President Emmanuel Macron and his new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal worked on Wednesday to pull together a cabinet, a day after Macron appointed the 34-year-old media-savvy ally to breathe new life into his second mandate.

Attal has promised to be bold and fast to help the middle class weather the rising cost of living, signaling a desire by Macron to move beyond divisive reforms and improve his centrist party's chances in European Parliament elections in June.

Little has leaked on the formation of the new cabinet, though Gerald Darmanin told French media he was confident he would stay on as interior minister. He is in charge, among other issues, of security for this summer's Paris Olympics.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who has been in his job for seven years - rare stability in that role by French standards - also seemed keen to stay on and unveiled his plans at the ministry for the whole year in a speech on Monday.

The reshuffle is likely to intensify the race in Macron's camp to succeed him in the next presidential election in 2027, with former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Darmanin and Le Maire all seen as potential candidates - alongside Attal.

It was unclear when the new government team would be appointed, with Senate president Gerard Larcher telling TF1 TV that Attal told him it could be done around the end of the week.



Reuters

World News

France

Macron

PM

Gabriel Attal

Government

Cabinet

LBCI Next
Gunmen in Ecuador storm TV studio in wave of violence
London confirms recent Houthi attack in Red Sea was the ‘largest’ since Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-09

Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-13

Prime Minister Mikati calls for Cabinet session on Friday at 12:30 PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-02

Mikati meets with France's Macron in Dubai

LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

Spanish PM keeps most ministers in new cabinet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:44

Germany announces resumption of arms exports to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World News
07:40

Houthis in Yemen say targeted US ship 'providing support to Israel'

LBCI
World News
05:17

Gunmen in Ecuador storm TV studio in wave of violence

LBCI
World News
04:23

London confirms recent Houthi attack in Red Sea was the ‘largest’ since Gaza war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-22

Iran FM says things will worsen if there is no permanent ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-01-04

US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:59

Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:56

Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:04

Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Crisis Unfolding: US Envoy's Visit to Beirut and Hezbollah's Diplomatic Maneuvers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More