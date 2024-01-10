Gunmen in Ecuador storm TV studio in wave of violence

Gunmen with explosives stormed a TV station on-air in Ecuador on Tuesday during a wave of violence around the nation that prompted President Daniel Noboa to name 22 gangs as terrorist organizations to be hunted by the military.Police arrested the 13 men who burst into TC's studio during a live broadcast, while elsewhere at least seven police officers were kidnapped and there were several explosions."Thank God, we are alive, because it was an extremely violent attack," said Jorge Rendon, deputy director of the news program that was interrupted.Noboa, who took office in November promising to stem drug-related violence, declared a 60-day state of emergency on Monday in response to prison violence - including hostage-takings of guards by inmates - and the apparent escape of Los Choneros gang leader Adolfo Macias over the weekend.In a revised decree on Tuesday, Noboa recognized an "internal armed conflict" and identified nearly two dozen gangs as terrorist groups, including Los Choneros.The government has said the violence is a reaction to Noboa's plan to build a new high security prison and transfer jailed gang leaders. "They have created a wave of violence to frighten the populace," said Admiral Jaime Vela, head of the joint command of the armed forces, adding that the decree made the gangs military targets.Reuters