Gunmen in Ecuador storm TV studio in wave of violence

World News
2024-01-10 | 05:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gunmen in Ecuador storm TV studio in wave of violence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Gunmen in Ecuador storm TV studio in wave of violence

Gunmen with explosives stormed a TV station on-air in Ecuador on Tuesday during a wave of violence around the nation that prompted President Daniel Noboa to name 22 gangs as terrorist organizations to be hunted by the military.

Police arrested the 13 men who burst into TC's studio during a live broadcast, while elsewhere at least seven police officers were kidnapped and there were several explosions.

"Thank God, we are alive, because it was an extremely violent attack," said Jorge Rendon, deputy director of the news program that was interrupted.

Noboa, who took office in November promising to stem drug-related violence, declared a 60-day state of emergency on Monday in response to prison violence - including hostage-takings of guards by inmates - and the apparent escape of Los Choneros gang leader Adolfo Macias over the weekend.

In a revised decree on Tuesday, Noboa recognized an "internal armed conflict" and identified nearly two dozen gangs as terrorist groups, including Los Choneros.

The government has said the violence is a reaction to Noboa's plan to build a new high security prison and transfer jailed gang leaders. "They have created a wave of violence to frighten the populace," said Admiral Jaime Vela, head of the joint command of the armed forces, adding that the decree made the gangs military targets.




Reuters
 

World News

Gunmen

Ecuador

TV

Studio

Violence

LBCI Next
Houthis in Yemen say targeted US ship 'providing support to Israel'
France's Macron and new PM Attal craft new government
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:12

China Suspends Embassy Activities in Ecuador Due to Violence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Al-Aqsa TV affiliated with Hamas: Al-Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fandi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqra Abu Ammar killed in Israeli attack in Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-02

Saudi TV: The Kingdom officially begins full membership in BRICS bloc

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-02

Nine Syrian soldiers and gunmen killed in attack by Islamic State

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:44

Germany announces resumption of arms exports to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World News
07:40

Houthis in Yemen say targeted US ship 'providing support to Israel'

LBCI
World News
04:55

France's Macron and new PM Attal craft new government

LBCI
World News
04:23

London confirms recent Houthi attack in Red Sea was the ‘largest’ since Gaza war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-22

Iran FM says things will worsen if there is no permanent ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-01-04

US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:59

Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:56

Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:04

Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Crisis Unfolding: US Envoy's Visit to Beirut and Hezbollah's Diplomatic Maneuvers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More