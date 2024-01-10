Houthis in Yemen say targeted US ship 'providing support to Israel'

Yahya Saree, Houthi military spokesperson, stated in a televised speech on Wednesday that the group targeted a US ship "providing support" to Israel with a significant number of ballistic and naval missiles and drones.



Saree did not specify the extent of the damage inflicted on the ship, if any.



He added that the operation was "an initial response" to a previous US attack that resulted in the death of ten members of the armed group.



Reuters