White House: Houthi attacks in the Red Sea escalate

The White House stated on Wednesday that the attacks carried out by the Houthis in the Red Sea are "escalatory," and the United States will consult with its partners on the next steps if these attacks persist.



John Kirby, the spokesperson for the National Security Council, said, "Despite what the Houthis may claim, they are threatening and targeting commercial ships that have relationships with countries around the world, many of which have no connection to Israel whatsoever... These attacks are illegal and escalatory."



Reuters