Erdogan condemns "disproportionate" US and British response to Houthi rebels in Yemen

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized on Friday the "disproportionate" response of the US and British airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Erdogan stated that "all these actions constitute an unjust use of force," accusing the West of aiming to "create a bloodbath in the Red Sea."

AFP



