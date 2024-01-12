News
Erdogan condemns "disproportionate" US and British response to Houthi rebels in Yemen
World News
2024-01-12 | 06:46
Erdogan condemns "disproportionate" US and British response to Houthi rebels in Yemen
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized on Friday the "disproportionate" response of the US and British airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Erdogan stated that "all these actions constitute an unjust use of force," accusing the West of aiming to "create a bloodbath in the Red Sea."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Turkey
Yemen
Next
Sunak: American-British strikes will diminish Houthi capabilities in the Red Sea
Malaria milestone: WHO declares Cabo Verde malaria-free
Previous
0
World News
09:26
French Defense Minister announces strategic boost with order for 42 Rafales
World News
09:26
French Defense Minister announces strategic boost with order for 42 Rafales
0
World News
08:50
Spain nixes joining potential EU mission in Red Sea
World News
08:50
Spain nixes joining potential EU mission in Red Sea
0
World News
08:18
NATO: US and British strikes against Houthis defensive
World News
08:18
NATO: US and British strikes against Houthis defensive
0
World News
07:57
Sunak: American-British strikes will diminish Houthi capabilities in the Red Sea
World News
07:57
Sunak: American-British strikes will diminish Houthi capabilities in the Red Sea
