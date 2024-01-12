News
NATO: US and British strikes against Houthis defensive
World News
2024-01-12 | 08:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
NATO: US and British strikes against Houthis defensive
A spokesperson for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said on Friday that the strikes carried out by the US and British armies against the Houthis in Yemen were "defensive and aimed at protecting the freedom of navigation in one of the world's most important waterways."
The spokesperson added that "the Houthi forces receive support, supplies, and equipment from Iran. Therefore, Tehran bears a special responsibility to rein in its proxies."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
NATO
US
Britain
Strikes
Houthi
Defense
Yemen
Red Sea
Attacks
Iran
