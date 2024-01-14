China 'strongly condemns' US statement on Taiwan elections

China announced on Sunday that it "strongly condemns" a statement by the United States regarding the elections in Taiwan, after Washington congratulated Lai Ching-te, a supporter of independence, on his victory in the presidential elections on the self-governing island.



Lai defeated his closest competitor, Hou Yu-ih, the candidate of the Nationalist Party (Kuomintang), on Saturday by more than 900,000 votes, following an election campaign dominated by diplomatic pressures from Beijing and almost daily penetrations of Chinese fighter jets.



China considers Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to reclaim the island someday.



The US State Department praised Lai on Saturday for his victory and commended the Taiwanese people who "once again demonstrated the resilience of the democratic system and the electoral process."



A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday said that the American statement "sends a very wrong signal to the separatist forces advocating Taiwan independence."



The spokesperson added, "We strongly regret and oppose it, and we have lodged strong protests with the American side."



He considered that Washington's statement "seriously violates the principle of One China," and the United States pledged to maintain only unofficial relations with Taiwan.



The spokesperson said, "We urge the United States to stop its official communication with Taiwan and refrain from sending any wrong signals to the separatist forces for the independence of Taiwan."



The spokesperson did not mention the unofficial visit of an American delegation after the elections, which was announced by the Washington representative office in Taiwan on Sunday.



AFP