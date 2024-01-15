US Navy thwarts anti-ship missile attack in southern Red Sea

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas in Yemen toward the USS Laboon (DDG 58) on January 14, at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time).



The targeted missile was intercepted and shot down by US fighter aircraft in the vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah, preventing any injuries or damage to the USS Laboon, according to CENTCOM.