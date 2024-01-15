UN agencies urge Israel to allow urgent aid delivery to Gaza through Ashdod Port

World News
2024-01-15 | 07:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN agencies urge Israel to allow urgent aid delivery to Gaza through Ashdod Port
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN agencies urge Israel to allow urgent aid delivery to Gaza through Ashdod Port

Three United Nations agencies appealed to Israel on Monday to permit access to the Ashdod Port north of Gaza for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.

A joint statement issued by the World Food Programme, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization emphasized that delivering food and supplies to the besieged residents of Gaza, who face an increasing risk of famine, also depends on opening new routes for aid.

The statement indicated that using Ashdod, located approximately 40 kilometers north of the Gaza border, is "crucial for relief agencies" while calling for a "fundamental change in the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza."

It further stated that allowing humanitarian agencies to use this port "will enable much larger quantities of aid to be shipped and then transported by trucks to the northern areas of Gaza, which have been the most severely affected and where only a few convoys have managed to reach."

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

UN

Israel

Aid

Delivery

Gaza

Ashdod

Port

UNICEF

World Food Programme

Gaza

War

Trucks

Famine

LBCI Next
Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza
Primary Republican elections in Iowa test Trump's Presidential candidacy chances
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28

Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:25

Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-01-08

Italian Minister: G7 countries collaborating with Israel to swiftly end Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-29

Ehud Barak: Israeli army's successes in Gaza, yet war goals remain unfulfilled

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:51

Houthi leader: Attacks on Israeli-bound ships in the Red Sea will continue

LBCI
Middle East News
07:25

Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza

LBCI
World News
06:42

Primary Republican elections in Iowa test Trump's Presidential candidacy chances

LBCI
World News
06:36

Russian Foreign and Defense Ministers hold talks with their Iranian counterparts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-11

Record quantity of cocaine seized at Dutch port of Rotterdam

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements

LBCI
Middle East News
08:11

Thirteen hurt in Palestinian-suspected car-ramming in Israel: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-13

Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
03:38

Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
04:27

Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment

LBCI
Middle East News
06:47

Al-Qassam Brigades to reveal fate of three hostages tonight

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More