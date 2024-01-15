UN agencies urge Israel to allow urgent aid delivery to Gaza through Ashdod Port

Three United Nations agencies appealed to Israel on Monday to permit access to the Ashdod Port north of Gaza for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.



A joint statement issued by the World Food Programme, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization emphasized that delivering food and supplies to the besieged residents of Gaza, who face an increasing risk of famine, also depends on opening new routes for aid.



The statement indicated that using Ashdod, located approximately 40 kilometers north of the Gaza border, is "crucial for relief agencies" while calling for a "fundamental change in the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza."



It further stated that allowing humanitarian agencies to use this port "will enable much larger quantities of aid to be shipped and then transported by trucks to the northern areas of Gaza, which have been the most severely affected and where only a few convoys have managed to reach."



AFP