Kremlin says that work to integrate Saudi Arabia into BRICS is underway

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it considers the effort to include Saudi Arabia in the BRICS group to be of great importance and added that work is ongoing to achieve that.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made this statement after the Saudi Minister of Commerce stated during the World Economic Forum in Davos that Saudi Arabia has not officially joined the BRICS group.



Peskov mentioned that he was not aware of the statements made by the Saudi minister.



Reuters