Pakistani PM shortens visit to Davos after strikes on Iran

World News
2024-01-18 | 02:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pakistani PM shortens visit to Davos after strikes on Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pakistani PM shortens visit to Davos after strikes on Iran

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar will shorten his visit to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum after Islamabad announced strikes in Iran, according to the government on Thursday. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, stated in a press conference that Kakar "decided to shorten his visit due to the ongoing developments." 

AFP   
 

World News

Pakistan

Visit

Davos

Strikes

Iran

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar

LBCI Next
Iran summons Pakistani envoy after targeting border area
US conducts new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:10

Death toll rises to nine in Pakistani strikes on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
23:57

Pakistan conducts strikes inside Iran, media reports casualties

LBCI
World News
06:53

Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran after Iranian airstrikes on its territory

LBCI
World News
04:23

Reuters cites Pakistani source: Any 'uncalculated adventure' by Iran will be strongly confronted

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:34

Lavrov plans to address UN Security Council on peace efforts in the Middle East

LBCI
World News
04:23

Reuters cites Pakistani source: Any 'uncalculated adventure' by Iran will be strongly confronted

LBCI
World News
02:39

Iran summons Pakistani envoy after targeting border area

LBCI
World News
01:56

US conducts new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20

St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church: A witness to Israeli destruction in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-17

Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
12:35

The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More