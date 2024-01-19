Russia calls for restraint after Iranian-Pakistani strikes

2024-01-19 | 05:41
Russia calls for restraint after Iranian-Pakistani strikes
Russia calls for restraint after Iranian-Pakistani strikes

Russia urged on Friday for self-restraint and the use of diplomatic means after Iran and Pakistan carried out drone strikes and missile attacks this week on militant bases in their respective territories.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the escalation is cause for concern and is partially a result of the Gaza crisis.

In response to a question about the situation between Iran and Pakistan, he mentioned that Russia is in diplomatic communication with both sides.

Reuters
 

