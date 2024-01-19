Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit

2024-01-19 | 09:15
Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit
Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit

The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday it had received a delegation from the Hamas militant movement and had urged it to release hostages the group is holding in the Gaza strip, including three Russian nationals.

The ministry said in a statement that Mikhail Bogdanov, a deputy foreign minister, had received Hamas Politburo member Abu Marzouk.

"During the conversation, the focus was on the ongoing confrontation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, against the backdrop of which the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip has reached catastrophic proportions," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian side stressed the need for the speedy release of civilians captured during the attacks of 7 October 2023 and held by Palestinian factions, including three Russian citizens - A. Kozlov, A. Lobanov and A. Trufanov."



Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Russia

Hamas

Hostages

Moscow

Delegation

Visit

