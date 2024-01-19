Switzerland receives criminal complaint against Israeli President Herzog over war crimes

During his visit to Switzerland, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has become the subject of a criminal complaint, as reported by Swiss prosecutors on Friday.



The complaint is linked to accusations of committing crimes against humanity during the ongoing war in Gaza.



Switzerland's Federal Prosecutor's Office confirmed that they have received a criminal complaint against the Israeli President, who is attending the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos to discuss the situation in Gaza.



In a statement, the office mentioned, "The criminal complaints will now be examined in accordance with the usual procedures," adding that they are in contact with the Foreign Ministry to study the issue of the individual's immunity.



Details of the lawsuits and the party filing them were not clarified.



However, a statement titled "Legal Action Against Crimes Against Humanity," suspected to be issued by those behind the complaint, suggests that unnamed individuals have leveled accusations through federal prosecutors and cantonal authorities in Basel, Bern, and Zurich.



The statement indicates that the complainants seek criminal prosecution parallel to the case filed by South Africa before the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide through its military operation in Gaza.



Addressing the issue of immunity, the statement highlights that its revocation is possible "under certain conditions," including suspicions of committing crimes against humanity, conditions deemed to be met in this case.









AFP