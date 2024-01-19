News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Switzerland receives criminal complaint against Israeli President Herzog over war crimes
World News
2024-01-19 | 09:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Switzerland receives criminal complaint against Israeli President Herzog over war crimes
During his visit to Switzerland, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has become the subject of a criminal complaint, as reported by Swiss prosecutors on Friday.
The complaint is linked to accusations of committing crimes against humanity during the ongoing war in Gaza.
Switzerland's Federal Prosecutor's Office confirmed that they have received a criminal complaint against the Israeli President, who is attending the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos to discuss the situation in Gaza.
In a statement, the office mentioned, "The criminal complaints will now be examined in accordance with the usual procedures," adding that they are in contact with the Foreign Ministry to study the issue of the individual's immunity.
Details of the lawsuits and the party filing them were not clarified.
However, a statement titled "Legal Action Against Crimes Against Humanity," suspected to be issued by those behind the complaint, suggests that unnamed individuals have leveled accusations through federal prosecutors and cantonal authorities in Basel, Bern, and Zurich.
The statement indicates that the complainants seek criminal prosecution parallel to the case filed by South Africa before the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide through its military operation in Gaza.
Addressing the issue of immunity, the statement highlights that its revocation is possible "under certain conditions," including suspicions of committing crimes against humanity, conditions deemed to be met in this case.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Switzerland
Criminal
Complaint
Israeli
President
War
Crimes
Next
Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages
Israel's political turmoil: Opposition targets Netanyahu's policies amidst US-Israeli tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-11
Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’
World News
2023-12-11
Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’
0
Middle East News
2023-12-09
Mahmoud Abbas says that America's veto makes it an accomplice in Israeli "war crimes"
Middle East News
2023-12-09
Mahmoud Abbas says that America's veto makes it an accomplice in Israeli "war crimes"
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Israeli hospital attacks ‘should be investigated as war crimes’: HRW
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Israeli hospital attacks ‘should be investigated as war crimes’: HRW
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:33
European Council imposes sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and bans travel to the EU for six individuals
World News
12:33
European Council imposes sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and bans travel to the EU for six individuals
0
World News
09:27
Senior EU official: EU sanctions target Hamas financiers
World News
09:27
Senior EU official: EU sanctions target Hamas financiers
0
World News
09:15
Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit
World News
09:15
Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit
0
World News
07:50
Belgium provides a ship for EU mission in the Red Sea
World News
07:50
Belgium provides a ship for EU mission in the Red Sea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-10
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
Press Highlights
2023-11-10
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Media's shift in narratives: Western Media's perspective on the Palestinian struggle
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Media's shift in narratives: Western Media's perspective on the Palestinian struggle
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-16
Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-16
Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:35
Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force
Middle East News
11:35
Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force
2
Press Highlights
01:12
Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives
Press Highlights
01:12
Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives
3
Lebanon News
11:12
The Washington Post, citing Western and Lebanese officials: Israel threatened to escalate fighting with Hezbollah if there is no agreement in weeks
Lebanon News
11:12
The Washington Post, citing Western and Lebanese officials: Israel threatened to escalate fighting with Hezbollah if there is no agreement in weeks
4
Lebanon News
03:05
Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:05
Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
00:45
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
Press Highlights
00:45
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
6
Lebanon News
02:41
Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols
Lebanon News
02:41
Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols
7
Lebanon News
02:31
UN Resolution 1701: Amal-Hezbollah commitment amid Israeli hindrance
Lebanon News
02:31
UN Resolution 1701: Amal-Hezbollah commitment amid Israeli hindrance
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More