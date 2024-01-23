News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
7.1 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border; several injuries were reported
World News
2024-01-23 | 06:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
7.1 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border; several injuries were reported
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Tuesday with reports of several injuries and collapsed houses, Chinese state media reported.
The epicentre of the quake struck at 2:09 a.m. (1809 GMT) and at a depth of 22 km (13 miles) in the mountainous border area of Wushi County in northwest China's Xinjiang region, according to the China Earthquake Administration.
According to the Xinjiang Earthquake Agency, the epicentre is about 50 km (31 miles) from Wushi, with five villages located within a 20-km (12 miles) radius around the epicentre, Xinhua News reported.
As of 8 a.m. (0000 GMT), 40 aftershocks have been recorded, according to China Earthquake Networks Center.
Netizens on China's Weibo social media platform reported that the earthquake was felt strongly in Urumqi, Korla, Kashgar, Yining and surrounding areas.
The Xinjiang railway department immediately stopped operations and 27 trains were reportedly affected by the earthquake, Xinhua said.
China's Earthquake Administration said it immediately activated emergency response services in conjunction with the Office of the Earthquake Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management, dispatching a group to guide local rescue efforts.
China's Ministry of Emergency Management said several departments coordinated relief efforts, providing cotton tents, coats, quilts, mattresses, folding beds and heating stoves, Xinhua said.
Over the past 24 hours, Xinjiang has been struck by a few sizeable earthquakes.
In nearby Kazakhstan, the emergencies ministry reported the latest earthquake at a magnitude of 6.7.
In Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, residents fled their houses and gathered outside despite cold weather, some dressed in pyjamas and slippers. No damage has been reported.
The tremors, followed by aftershocks about 30 minutes later, were also felt in Uzbekistan.
Reuters
World News
Earthquake
Kyrgyzstan
Xinjiang
Injuries
China
China Earthquake Administration
Next
Turkey set to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid after long delay
Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-22
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits southern Xinjiang, China
World News
2024-01-22
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits southern Xinjiang, China
0
World News
2023-12-31
Death toll from most 'severe' earthquake to hit China in 10 years has risen to 151
World News
2023-12-31
Death toll from most 'severe' earthquake to hit China in 10 years has risen to 151
0
World News
03:09
Death toll in China landslide rises to 20
World News
03:09
Death toll in China landslide rises to 20
0
World News
2024-01-19
China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea
World News
2024-01-19
China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:08
Sunak warns of new British response if Houthi attacks in Red Sea persist
World News
08:08
Sunak warns of new British response if Houthi attacks in Red Sea persist
0
World News
06:48
Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine
World News
06:48
Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine
0
World News
06:38
Turkey set to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid after long delay
World News
06:38
Turkey set to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid after long delay
0
World News
05:32
Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member
World News
05:32
Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Intense clashes reported between Israeli army and Hamas in southern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Intense clashes reported between Israeli army and Hamas in southern Gaza
0
Middle East News
2024-01-22
EU's High Representative proposes plan for Palestinian state and peace process
Middle East News
2024-01-22
EU's High Representative proposes plan for Palestinian state and peace process
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
From North to South: Israeli ground operation widens in Gaza Strip
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
From North to South: Israeli ground operation widens in Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
04:55
Israeli army announces 'encirclement' of Khan Younis in southern Gaza
Middle East News
04:55
Israeli army announces 'encirclement' of Khan Younis in southern Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia
3
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
4
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
7
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
8
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More