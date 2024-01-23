7.1 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border; several injuries were reported

2024-01-23 | 06:24
7.1 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border; several injuries were reported

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Tuesday with reports of several injuries and collapsed houses, Chinese state media reported. 

The epicentre of the quake struck at 2:09 a.m. (1809 GMT) and at a depth of 22 km (13 miles) in the mountainous border area of Wushi County in northwest China's Xinjiang region, according to the China Earthquake Administration. 

According to the Xinjiang Earthquake Agency, the epicentre is about 50 km (31 miles) from Wushi, with five villages located within a 20-km (12 miles) radius around the epicentre, Xinhua News reported. 

As of 8 a.m. (0000 GMT), 40 aftershocks have been recorded, according to China Earthquake Networks Center. 

Netizens on China's Weibo social media platform reported that the earthquake was felt strongly in Urumqi, Korla, Kashgar, Yining and surrounding areas. 

The Xinjiang railway department immediately stopped operations and 27 trains were reportedly affected by the earthquake, Xinhua said. 

China's Earthquake Administration said it immediately activated emergency response services in conjunction with the Office of the Earthquake Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management, dispatching a group to guide local rescue efforts. 

China's Ministry of Emergency Management said several departments coordinated relief efforts, providing cotton tents, coats, quilts, mattresses, folding beds and heating stoves, Xinhua said. 

Over the past 24 hours, Xinjiang has been struck by a few sizeable earthquakes. 

In nearby Kazakhstan, the emergencies ministry reported the latest earthquake at a magnitude of 6.7. 

In Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, residents fled their houses and gathered outside despite cold weather, some dressed in pyjamas and slippers. No damage has been reported. 

The tremors, followed by aftershocks about 30 minutes later, were also felt in Uzbekistan. 

Reuters 
 

