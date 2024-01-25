Ukraine bombed oil refinery in southern Russia overnight

2024-01-25 | 05:10
Ukraine bombed oil refinery in southern Russia overnight
Ukraine bombed oil refinery in southern Russia overnight

A security source told the Agence-France Presse on Thursday that Ukrainian security forces carried out a drone attack overnight on an oil refinery in the town of Tuapse in southern Russia, where Russian authorities claimed a fire broke out.

The source said, "The oil refinery in Tuapse, Russia, has become a new target for Ukrainian security forces. The primary oil processing unit, consisting of vacuum and atmospheric columns, was damaged." 

Local Russian authorities announced the overnight fire outbreak at an oil site in Tuapse without explaining its reasons.

AFP

