UN vows to hold to account employees involved in 'acts of terror,' urges UNRWA funding

World News
2024-01-28 | 00:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN vows to hold to account employees involved in &#39;acts of terror,&#39; urges UNRWA funding
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN vows to hold to account employees involved in 'acts of terror,' urges UNRWA funding

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed on Sunday to hold to account "any UN employee involved in acts of terror" after allegations that some refugee agency staffers were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

But Guterres implored governments to continue supporting the UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) after multiple countries paused funding.

"Any UN employee involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution," the UN chief said in a statement. "The Secretariat is ready to cooperate with a competent authority able to prosecute the individuals in line with the Secretariat’s normal procedures for such cooperation."

At the same time, he said, "The tens of thousands of men and women who work for UNRWA, many in some of the most dangerous situations for humanitarian workers, should not be penalized. The dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met."

In his first direct comments on the issue, the UN chief gave details about the UNRWA staffers implicated in the "abhorrent alleged acts." Of the 12 implicated, he said, nine had been terminated, one was confirmed dead and the identities of the other two were being clarified.

Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland on Saturday joined the United States, Australia and Canada in pausing funding to the aid agency, a critical source of support for people in Gaza, after the allegations by Israel.

"While I understand their concerns – I was myself horrified by these accusations - I strongly appeal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s operations," Guterres said.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

United Nations

Antonio Guterres

Terror

Allegations

Hamas

Attacks

Israel

LBCI Next
Trump reports feeling 'mentally sharp' after Republican rival Nikki Haley attacks his age
Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-06

Insider Trading Allegations: Did Some Profit from Hamas' Plan Against Israel on October 7th?

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-12-04

Iranian Foreign Ministry says US allegations over their role in attacks on Israeli ships are incorrect, worthless

LBCI
World News
2023-11-29

Germany warns of 'real' danger of Islamic attacks due to Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-03

Israeli army spokesperson: Gaza is the center of the Hamas terrorist organization

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:10

Trump reports feeling 'mentally sharp' after Republican rival Nikki Haley attacks his age

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Ceasefire consideration: Quadripartite summit aims to break deadlock in Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
World News
10:35

Biden and Germany's Scholz to meet at White House on February 9

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29

Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23

BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More