EU calls for 'urgent' audit of UNRWA's work following 'extremely serious' allegations

2024-01-29 | 06:52
EU calls for 'urgent' audit of UNRWA's work following 'extremely serious' allegations

On Monday, the European Union called for an 'urgent' audit of the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) after Israel accused employees of the UN agency of being involved in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th.

The EU spokesperson, Eric Mamer, stated, "We request them (UNRWA) to agree to an audit conducted by independent experts chosen by the European Commission."

AFP

