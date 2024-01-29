Washington to respond 'appropriately' to drone attack on US forces in Jordan

A White House spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the United States is working on responding "appropriately" to the drone attack on a base in Jordan that led to the death of three US soldiers.



This comes after President Joe Biden accused Iranian-backed factions of being behind the attack.



The spokesperson for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, said in an interview with CNN that President Biden will "respond" to Sunday's attack "in an appropriate manner," adding, "But we do not seek war with Iran. We do not want a broader conflict in the Middle East."



