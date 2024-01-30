US National Security Advisor met with Qatari officials to discuss Gaza hostages file

The White House said that the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, met with Qatari officials on Tuesday during their visit to the United States, as part of Washington's efforts to reach an agreement leading to the release of hostages held in Gaza.



John Kirby, White House National Security spokesman, told reporters aboard the US presidential plane that Sullivan would also meet with the families of the US hostages still detained in Gaza.



Qatar plays a mediating role in an attempt to succeed in securing the release of hostages held by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza.



Reuters