US National Security Advisor met with Qatari officials to discuss Gaza hostages file

World News
2024-01-30 | 12:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US National Security Advisor met with Qatari officials to discuss Gaza hostages file
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US National Security Advisor met with Qatari officials to discuss Gaza hostages file

The White House said that the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, met with Qatari officials on Tuesday during their visit to the United States, as part of Washington's efforts to reach an agreement leading to the release of hostages held in Gaza. 

John Kirby, White House National Security spokesman, told reporters aboard the US presidential plane that Sullivan would also meet with the families of the US hostages still detained in Gaza. 

Qatar plays a mediating role in an attempt to succeed in securing the release of hostages held by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza. 

Reuters 
 

World News

Middle East News

White House

National Security Advisor

Jake Sullivan

Qatar

United States

Washington

Hostages

Gaza

LBCI Next
US vows 'all necessary actions' after drone strike, Qatar fears impact on Gaza hostage talks
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says

LBCI
World News
2023-12-01

The United States 'continues its efforts' to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip: The White House

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

Qatari Foreign Ministry: Success in joint mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States leads to Israel-Hamas hostages' agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

Qatar mediates release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:47

The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack

LBCI
World News
10:51

Biden addresses response to Jordan attack, cautions against escalation in Middle East

LBCI
World News
10:30

Moscow Deems Suspension of UNRWA Funding as "Collective Punishment"

LBCI
World News
10:25

Canada to fund C$40 mln for humanitarian assistance to Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29

2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29

Calls for Gaza occupation: Israeli right-wing conference advocates military rule and settlements in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

France tests hypersonic glider for first time: source

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days

LBCI
Middle East News
09:28

Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages

LBCI
Middle East News
09:09

Islamic Jihad: We will not engage in any understandings without ensuring a ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
05:20

Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas received proposal for a ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More