News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
13
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
13
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Officials say attack on US forces in Jordan carried out by Iranian-made drone: Reuters
World News
2024-02-01 | 09:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Officials say attack on US forces in Jordan carried out by Iranian-made drone: Reuters
Four US officials told Reuters that US assessments indicate that Iran manufactured the drone that targeted a US base in Jordan earlier this week in an attack that resulted in the killing of three US soldiers and the injury of over 40 others.
While Washington attributed the responsibility for the attack to factions allied with Iran, it also stated that Iran ultimately bears responsibility due to its support for these factions. This marks the first attack resulting in the death of US soldiers in the Middle East since the start of the conflict between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in October.
The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, did not disclose details about the model of the drone.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US
Iran
Jordan
Attack
Soldiers
Drone
Next
US State Department says Washington seeking to establish a Palestinian state
FBI chief states Chinese are targeting essential US infrastructure
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-29
Iran denies involvement in drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan
World News
2024-01-29
Iran denies involvement in drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
0
World News
2024-01-29
Washington to respond 'appropriately' to drone attack on US forces in Jordan
World News
2024-01-29
Washington to respond 'appropriately' to drone attack on US forces in Jordan
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Iraq Calls for "Halting the Spiral of Violence" After Killing of Three US Soldiers in Attack in Jordan
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Iraq Calls for "Halting the Spiral of Violence" After Killing of Three US Soldiers in Attack in Jordan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:05
CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria
World News
10:05
CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria
0
World News
09:42
Houthi leader: The US sought China's assistance to halt operations in Red Sea
World News
09:42
Houthi leader: The US sought China's assistance to halt operations in Red Sea
0
World News
05:50
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations receives report on incident off Hudaydah, Yemen
World News
05:50
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations receives report on incident off Hudaydah, Yemen
0
World News
05:25
Scholz: It is time for the European Union to decide on aid to Ukraine
World News
05:25
Scholz: It is time for the European Union to decide on aid to Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-22
Germany says bombing Moscow with drones is within bounds of international law
World News
2023-08-22
Germany says bombing Moscow with drones is within bounds of international law
0
Middle East News
07:36
Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree to continue communication, coordination
Middle East News
07:36
Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree to continue communication, coordination
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
Norway is 'reasonably optimistic' that UNRWA funding will return to normal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
Norway is 'reasonably optimistic' that UNRWA funding will return to normal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Gaza Health Ministry: 27,019 Palestinians killed due to Israeli airstrikes since Oct 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Gaza Health Ministry: 27,019 Palestinians killed due to Israeli airstrikes since Oct 7
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
3
Lebanon News
04:54
Hezbollah strikes spying equipment in Lebanese Shebaa Farms radar site
Lebanon News
04:54
Hezbollah strikes spying equipment in Lebanese Shebaa Farms radar site
4
Lebanon News
03:46
British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials
Lebanon News
03:46
British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials
5
Lebanon News
06:11
Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
06:11
Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions
6
Press Highlights
00:41
Security and diplomacy in focus: British and French envoys' visits to Beirut amid regional challenges
Press Highlights
00:41
Security and diplomacy in focus: British and French envoys' visits to Beirut amid regional challenges
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
8
Middle East News
03:46
IRGC pull officers from Syria after Israeli strikes, Reuters sources say
Middle East News
03:46
IRGC pull officers from Syria after Israeli strikes, Reuters sources say
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More