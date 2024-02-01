Officials say attack on US forces in Jordan carried out by Iranian-made drone: Reuters

Four US officials told Reuters that US assessments indicate that Iran manufactured the drone that targeted a US base in Jordan earlier this week in an attack that resulted in the killing of three US soldiers and the injury of over 40 others.



While Washington attributed the responsibility for the attack to factions allied with Iran, it also stated that Iran ultimately bears responsibility due to its support for these factions. This marks the first attack resulting in the death of US soldiers in the Middle East since the start of the conflict between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in October.



The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, did not disclose details about the model of the drone.



Reuters

