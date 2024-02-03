Several injured in Paris train station knife attack, suspect apprehended

2024-02-03 | 03:45
Several injured in Paris train station knife attack, suspect apprehended
Several injured in Paris train station knife attack, suspect apprehended

A man suspected of attacking multiple individuals with a knife on Saturday morning at a train station in Paris has been apprehended, according to French police and Agence France-Presse, without specifying the motives of the assailant, which remain unclear at the moment. 

According to preliminary information from the police, the attack around 7:00 GMT resulted in one person being critically injured and two others sustaining minor injuries. 

AFP   
 

