Police and protesters clash after Senegal election postponed

World News
2024-02-05 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Police and protesters clash after Senegal election postponed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Police and protesters clash after Senegal election postponed

Riot police fired tear gas outside Senegal's National Assembly on Monday as crowds tried to gather to protest the postponement of the Feb. 25 presidential election. This move caused anger and unrest over the weekend.

Lawmakers are set to debate a bill in parliament to reschedule the election for Aug. 25 and extend President Macky Sall's mandate until his successor is installed.

Senegal has never postponed a presidential election, and Sall's announcement on Saturday pitched the West African nation into uncharted constitutional waters that threaten to tarnish its reputation further has a bastion of democratic stability in a region swept by coups.

On Monday, the African Union joined a chorus of calls from regional bodies and Western governments for a new election date to be set as soon as possible.

Outside parliament, armored police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse around 100 people who had gathered to protest. They also made arrests, Reuters reporters said.

A widespread public outcry over the postponement has raised concerns the country will face violent protests like those that have intermittently broken out over concerns Sall would run for a third term and the alleged political sidelining of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

Sall said he delayed the election due to a dispute over the candidate list and alleged corruption within the constitutional body that handled the list.

Several prominent opposition figures, including Sonko, were barred from running for president, stoking discontent about the election process.

But there has been strong pushback against the delay, which some opposition and civil society groups have called an "institutional coup." Some contenders have said they would still push ahead with campaigns meant to kick off over the weekend. Others have vowed to challenge the postponement in court.

At least two female presidential candidates were detained when police in riot gear broke up protests in the capital Dakar on Sunday, firing tear gas and rounding up participants.

The authorities also took local television channel Walf off air on Sunday and revoked its license, Walf said in a statement.

Senegal's sovereign dollar bonds fell on Monday, with its 2023 bond dropping to its lowest level in more than two months, according to Tradeweb data.

Barclays warned against downplaying the risk of clashes between the opposition and security forces and said the election delay could lead to further democratic backsliding.

"Such a postponement could open the door for subsequent postponements and allow the president to do many things," it said in a note.

Reuters

World News

Senegal

Elections

Police

Protesters

Parliament

Riot

LBCI Next
Syrian Observatory: Seven fighters from the Special Forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces killed in a drone attack ​
Kremlin warns against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-01

Dutch police arrest over 200 in New Year's Eve riots

LBCI
World News
2023-12-17

Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs Cross Border for Serbian Parliamentary Elections

LBCI
World News
07:22

At least 10 killed in attack on police station in Pakistan

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-04

Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:22

At least 10 killed in attack on police station in Pakistan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:26

UN: Gaza’s economy could take until 2092 to recover if Israel’s operations cease now

LBCI
Middle East News
06:04

Syrian Observatory: Seven fighters from the Special Forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces killed in a drone attack ​

LBCI
World News
05:48

Kremlin warns against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05

A change in Lebanese bureaucracy: The Ministry of Labor's digital transformation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-04

Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-03

Britain's strong stance: Hezbollah urged to stay away from southern borders amid rising tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16

Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:28

Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:28

Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29

UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More