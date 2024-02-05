Iran: we will not hesitate to respond to any American attack targeting our territories

World News
2024-02-05 | 08:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran: we will not hesitate to respond to any American attack targeting our territories
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran: we will not hesitate to respond to any American attack targeting our territories

Iran has asserted that it will not hesitate to retaliate against any American attack targeting its territories, following the White House's consideration of the possibility of a direct strike on Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani stated, "The Islamic Republic will not hesitate to utilize its capabilities to deliver a response that makes the aggressors regret their actions."

He added, "Others have already recognized this possibility and strength, and they will think twice before engaging in any wrongful actions."

Kanaani condemned the airstrikes in Iraq, Yemen, and Syria, describing them as "reckless" and "illegal," considering them to have been carried out within the framework of "full support" for Israel.
 

World News

Iran

US

Attack

White House

Strike

Islamic Republic

LBCI Next
Speaker of US House Rejects Senate Agreement on Aid to UkraineUU
Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-04

Iran condemns US and British strikes on targets in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-03

US airstrikes in Syria kill 23 pro-Iran fighters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-03

Iran 'strongly condemns' US strikes in Syria and Iraq

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:37

Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit

LBCI
World News
10:31

Israeli banks say heeding US sanctions against West Bank settlers accused of violence against Palestinians

LBCI
World News
10:17

Dollar hits 11-week high as Fed rate cut bets recede

LBCI
World News
08:01

Doctors Without Borders: At least one child is dying every two hours in Sudan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-02

Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:28

Global economic outlook: OECD forecasts growth and inflation trends

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-01

Hezbollah strikes spying equipment in Lebanese Shebaa Farms radar site

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Bou Habib highlights Humanitarian Needs during Reception of International Red Cross President

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:28

Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More