Iran: we will not hesitate to respond to any American attack targeting our territories

Iran has asserted that it will not hesitate to retaliate against any American attack targeting its territories, following the White House's consideration of the possibility of a direct strike on Iran.



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani stated, "The Islamic Republic will not hesitate to utilize its capabilities to deliver a response that makes the aggressors regret their actions."



He added, "Others have already recognized this possibility and strength, and they will think twice before engaging in any wrongful actions."



Kanaani condemned the airstrikes in Iraq, Yemen, and Syria, describing them as "reckless" and "illegal," considering them to have been carried out within the framework of "full support" for Israel.