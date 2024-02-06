News
Argentina announces a "plan" to move an embassy to Jerusalem
World News
2024-02-06 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Argentina announces a "plan" to move an embassy to Jerusalem
Argentina's President Javier Milei announced Tuesday, upon his arrival in Israel, a plan to move his country's embassy to Jerusalem.
Milei told Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who welcomed him on the tarmac of Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, "I plan to move the embassy to West Jerusalem."
AFP
World News
Israel
Argentina
Diplomacy
Embassy
Jerusalem
