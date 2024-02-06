Argentina announces a "plan" to move an embassy to Jerusalem

2024-02-06 | 09:46
Argentina announces a &quot;plan&quot; to move an embassy to Jerusalem
Argentina announces a "plan" to move an embassy to Jerusalem

Argentina's President Javier Milei announced Tuesday, upon his arrival in Israel, a plan to move his country's embassy to Jerusalem.

Milei told Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who welcomed him on the tarmac of Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, "I plan to move the embassy to West Jerusalem."

World News

Israel

Argentina

Diplomacy

Embassy

Jerusalem

