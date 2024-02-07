Macron condemns "the largest anti-Semitic massacre in our century" after the October 7 attack

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday described the attack carried out by Hamas in Israel on October 7 as "the largest anti-Semitic massacre in our century," during a ceremony commemorating the 42 French victims of this "barbarity."



Macron affirmed that France is "fighting every day" to "free" the three French nationals who are still hostages of the Islamic Resistance movement, noting that "their seats are empty" in the Invalides square where the ceremony took place.



AFP