The conflicting parties in Sudan agree to hold a meeting regarding humanitarian aid

The United Nations on Wednesday urged countries not to forget the civilians caught up in the war in Sudan, appealing for $4.1 billion to meet their humanitarian needs and support those who have fled to neighboring countries.



A ten-month war in Sudan between its armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has devastated the country's infrastructure, prompted warnings of famine, and displaced millions of people inside and outside the country.



Half Sudan's population - around 25 million people - needs humanitarian assistance and protection. In comparison, more than 1.5 million people have fled to the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, and South Sudan, according to the UN.

In the launch of its joint appeal with the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) called for $2.7 billion in funding to provide humanitarian aid for 14.7 million people.



"Sudan keeps getting forgotten by the international community," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told diplomats at the United Nations in Geneva.



"There is a certain kind of obscenity about the humanitarian world, which is the competition of suffering, a competition between places: 'I have more suffering than you, so I need to get more attention, so I need to get more money.'"



As part of the appeal, the UN refugee agency asked for $1.4 billion to support nearly 2.7 million people in five countries neighboring Sudan.



Griffiths told reporters the warring sides had been invited to Geneva to discuss how civilians could access aid. He said the parties had agreed in principle, but the details of any meeting still needed to be worked out.



OCHA's appeal last year to aid civilians in Sudan was less than half funded. Griffiths said the international community needed to act with a heightened sense of urgency.

"We must not forget Sudan," he said. "That's the simple message that I have to say today."



AFP