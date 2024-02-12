News
Central African Republic president to visit Moscow this week
World News
2024-02-12 | 02:11
Central African Republic president to visit Moscow this week
The Russian news agency quoted the Russian ambassador in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, as saying Monday that the president of the African state will pay a visit to Moscow from February 14 to 16 of the current month, during which he may meet with Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.
The Central African Republic, a former French colony, has become one of Russia's closest allies in Africa in recent years and hosts one of the most significant external operations of the Russian private military group Wagner.
Reuters
World News
Central African Republic
President
Visit
Russia
Moscow
Dmitry Medvedev
