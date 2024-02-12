North Korea tests a new missile launcher control system

North Korea has announced the development of a new system for a multi-missile launcher that could lead to a "qualitative change" in its defense capabilities.



The official North Korean news agency reported that the Academy of National Defense Science based in Pyongyang conducted a "test of ballistic missile launch control for a 240-millimeter multiple rocket launcher" on Saturday to develop a "controllable ballistic missile and artillery system."



It stated that there would now be a "reassessment" of the new missile launcher and an "increase" in its role on the battlefield.