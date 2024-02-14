Ukrainian armed forces destroy large Russian landing ship

World News
2024-02-14 | 03:08
High views
Ukrainian armed forces destroy large Russian landing ship
Ukrainian armed forces destroy large Russian landing ship

Ukrainian armed forces have destroyed the large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov off occupied Crimea in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian military said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Ministry's intelligence unit, destroyed the large landing ship Tsezar Kunikov. It was in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka at the time of the hit," the military said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters
 

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Ship

Tsezar Kunikov

Crimea

Black Sea

